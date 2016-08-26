Medical marijuana vote looks unlikely for November

Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Thursday submitted the ballot title for a state question that would legalize the use of medical marijuana in Oklahoma, but supporters may have run out of time to place the measure on the November ballot.

The Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday announced that it had completed counting signatures for State Question 788 and found 67,761 signatures, more than the 65,987 signatures required. The next step, it said, was to send a report on its findings to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to determine whether enough signatures had been collected. After that, the attorney general would have five business days to review the proposed ballot title.

In a news release, Pruitt said that work had been completed by Thursday, but other steps remain. After the Attorney General's Office submits the ballot title to the secretary of state, it must be published and opponents must have 10 business days to object to the ballot title based on the validity or number of signatures or a challenge to the ballot title, Pruitt said, and the governor cannot issue the proclamation placing the initiative petition on the ballot until the timeline for objections and protests has passed.

And according to this week's announcement from Fallin, today is the deadline for her to sign a proclamation to put the measure on the November ballot.

"I commend the attorneys in my office for their diligent work to complete this ballot title in an efficient manner. While my office has done its part by preparing the ballot title well before the September 1 deadline, there are still steps remaining in order for the question to be placed on a ballot," Pruitt said.