Medical marijuana issue unlikely to make ballot

TULSA (AP) - A petition to legalize medical marijuana in Oklahoma is unlikely to go before voters in November because advocates say they will challenge the attorney general's rewording of the ballot title a legal process certain to push the measure beyond the general election.

But state officials say it'll be delayed because supporters of State Question 788 didn't submit the required 65,987 voter signatures to qualify with enough buffer time for legal challenges and for the state's Election Board to print and send ballots to counties, military members and overseas voters.

If approved by voters, the measure would permit doctors to recommend a patient of at least 25 years old for a state-issued medical marijuana license. Patients would be allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of the drug.

Attorney General Scott Pruitt submitted rewritten language of the ballot title Thursday, saying it didn't identify any qualifying medical conditions for doctors to recommend a license, among other things.

"We are dealing with processes established in both federal and state election law for initiatives proposed by the people that require specific procedures to be followed," Pruitt said in the Oklahoma case. "It's important for the people of Oklahoma to know regardless of the substance of the state question the signatures were not submitted with enough time to allow this process to be played out completely."

In 2014, Pruitt and Nebraska's attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court for permission to sue Colorado after recreational marijuana use became legal there, arguing the drug has put a strain on law enforcement in the neighboring states. The high court rejected the request earlier this year, but the attorneys general have asked the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to join a Colorado case brought by recreational marijuana opponents.