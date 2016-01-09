Medicaid chief to become group's CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The outgoing director of Oklahoma's Medicaid provider has accepted a job as president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Association of Health Care Providers.

Nico Gomez announced his resignation Monday from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. On Wednesday, he announced that he'll start Oct. 3 as president and CEO of the organization that focuses on nursing homes and long-term care.

Gomez said in a statement that he's "excited to be on the front line" of efforts to improve health outcomes and standards of care.