You are here

Home » News » Area » Medicaid chief to become group's CEO

Medicaid chief to become group's CEO

Thu, 09/01/2016 - 4:10am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  The outgoing director of Oklahoma's Medicaid provider has accepted a job as president and chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Association of Health Care Providers.

Nico Gomez announced his resignation Monday from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. On Wednesday, he announced that he'll start Oct. 3 as president and CEO of the organization that focuses on nursing homes and long-term care.

Gomez said in a statement that he's "excited to be on the front line" of efforts to improve health outcomes and standards of care.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620