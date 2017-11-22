McCall wants health department investigated

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) House Speaker Charles McCall says he is forming a special investigative committee to look into financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 15-member committee is expected to begin its work next week.

The Legislature has the power to investigate governmental misconduct, and House rules authorize committees to subpoena witnesses and compel testimony.

State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones also is conducting an audit on the agency's finances.