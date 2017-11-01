Martha man dies in wreck

HOBART - A 49-year-old Martha man died from injuries he suffered in a fiery one-vehicle accident Monday in Kiowa County.

The accident occurred at 11:32 a.m. on Oklahoma 44 just south of the County Road 1320 intersection, about 5 miles west and 6.5 miles north of Hobart.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Wilson, a pickup driven by Danny Maldonado was northbound on Oklahoma 44 when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a bridge. The vehicle remained upright, but became engulfed in flames.

Maldonado was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he was pronounced dead with trunk internal and neck injuries.