Marlow woman turns 100, celebrates anniversary

MARLOW - Earline Eaves met her husband, Clark Lamb, when he asked her to dance at the VFW in Marlow. They were married on Jan. 28, 1965, on her birthday. Today, Earline celebrates her 100th birthday and her 52nd wedding anniversary.

Earline Sparks was born at Lake Humphreys in 1917. She will celebrate her 100th birthday today with family and friends at a Duncan assisted living facility, where she resides with Clark.

She said it was not Lake Humphreys when she was born: It was a cotton or corn patch. The neighbors helped with her birth. Her mother's family doctor was C.C. Richards, but she doesn't know if he was there when she was born.

She grew up in that community and said she went to school at Oak Grove. There were nine children in her family. She was the fourth child born and the first girl. Only a younger sister is still alive, Francis Watkins, 93, who lives at a nursing home in Marlow. Earline remembers taking care of her brothers and sisters when she was growing up.

"I remember washing," Earline said. "My brother Buck would help me. He drew water out of a 90-foot well and I'd wash on a rub board. We'd heat the water in a big old wash pot. Mama had so many children she needed help, and I was there to do what she wanted me to. She was sickly. She died in 1980."

Earline had five children and only two are still living: JoAnn Holyoak, in Peyon, Ariz., and Paulette Burton in Marlow.

"I remember when we bought our first car," Earline said. "Daddy bought a 1925 Model T Ford. He bought it at Rush Springs. We'd go to church in a wagon down at Hope when they'd have a revival. We'd sleep on the way home. The mules would take us home. We were a pretty happy family. There wasn't anything bad that ever happened to us."

She married Archie Eaves in 1935 when she was 18 years old. Eaves passed away in 1960, but he wasn't her first boyfriend. Her first boyfriend was Elwyn Hasty. "He's gone now," she said. "He's been dead a year."

Although she's not able to sew as much as when she was younger, her husband, Clark, said she can still thread a needle and mends her own clothes.

"I made all of our clothes and I quilted," Earline said. "That was after I married and had all my kids."