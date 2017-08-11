Marlow teen held in rape of 13-year-old

An 18-year-old Marlow man is in Stephens County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after being charged with statutory rape of his 13-year-old girlfiend.

Jerry Michael Baker appeared in Stephens County District Court charged with first-degree rape victim under the age of 14, records indicate. He faces no less than 5 years in prison if convicted and would have to register as a sex offender.

Baker is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl about 10 times over the past six months, according to the court affidavit. The girl's mother reported the relationship to Marlow police last Thursday. She said her daughter went out to eat with a friend but then was unavailable for contact and missed her curfew. She called the friend who said the girl and her boyfriend were taken to an abandoned house and dropped off. The mother went to the house and her daughter came out and left with her.

Officer Zachary J. Abney spoke with the girl who said she and Baker had been dating for several months. According to the affidavit, she said they started out slow, "just kissing and hugging at first but progressed." She said they hadn't had sex the night her mother found her at the house, although she said she'd wanted to.