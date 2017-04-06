Marlow splash pad, pool to open

MARLOW - Kids in Marlow and the surrounding area can stay cool this summer at Marlow's splash pad or pool.

Mayor Brad Boles said the splash pad in Redbud Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through the end of September. It's a 3,500-square-foot cool zone featuring eight splashy attractions like miniature ground geysers, tree showers and bucket water drops. Parents and grandparents like it, too, because of the shady places to sit nearby and it's free. Other attractions in Redbud Park include the Hideout playground, eight horseshoe pits, picnic areas, a trail walk, pavilion, a performance stage and the Redbud Community Center.

Boles said the municipal pool in Miller Park is open daily except for Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Miller Park's other attractions include a walking trail and two pavilions. Call City Hall for information at 580-658-5401.

The mayor said visitors to town might also want to think about stopping at the Marlow Museum, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays above the Marlow Mercantile at 127 W. Main. Dozens of exhibits tell stories of people like the Marlow Brothers and other individuals and families that built the town. Call 580-658-2212.

Marlow also has a farmers market, planned to be open from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday throughout the summer at the gazebo on Main Street.