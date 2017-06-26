Marlow population to treble for Fourth

MARLOW Once again, Marlow's Fourth of July celebration is expected to bring 10,000-15,000 people to town.

The Marlow Chamber of Commerce will kick off activities with the Independence Day Parade. At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday the parade will start down Main Street with the theme of an "Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration." Directly following the parade, Redbud Park will open with plenty of food booths, arts and crafts, fair-type items, handmade products, T-shirts, hats and numerous activities for children, according to Jason McPherson, city administrator.

Parade line-up will begin at 8 a.m. in the area surrounding Marlow High School, with the exception of horses and horse-drawn entries. They will line up in the parking lot at City Hall, 119 S. 2nd. Motorcycles should line up with the automobiles on Seminole Avenue.

"All groups who would like to participate with their organization are encouraged to be in the parade," said Debbe Ridley, chamber executive director. For exact line-up location for entries, call the chamber at 580-658-2212.

Trophies will go to the best original, best modified, best decorated and best truck, as well as best original tractor, most unique tractor and best decorated off-road vehicle. Float prizes will be $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.