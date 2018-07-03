Marlow mayor wins House race

Brad Boles won the special election for State Representative District 51 on Tuesday. The Republican defeated Democrat Charles Murdock. Both men live in Marlow.

Boles received 1,501 votes or 72.13 percent. Murdock received 580 votes or 27.87 percent.

Boles previously said if he won this election he would step down from his position as mayor of Marlow, where he served the last four years. Boles' term as mayor would have ended in April. The only candidate to file for the unexpired mayor term was Brian Davis, who was unopposed.