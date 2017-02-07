Marlow man had role in bomb that ended World War II

When he was a kid growing up in Pottsville, Ark., in the 1920s and '30s, Macel Bradford taught himself Morse code. He and a young friend, Sonny Mercer, got so wrapped up in it that they even rigged a battery-charged wire to span two blocks between their houses. At night they would practice sending messages back and forth with dashes and dots.

Though he obviously had a healthy imagination, there's no way the young Bradford could have dreamed that his boyhood hobby would one day factor into his being near the center of action during one of the most profound times in human history, and that it would result in him literally leaving fingerprints on an invention that would change the world the atomic bomb.

Even now, at 97 living a quiet life in Marlow, Bradford looks back on all that happened during those times with a sense of wonder.

Born in 1919, he was among eight kids, including his twin brother, Bacel, raised in a farming family. His dad also ran cotton gins, so even when times turned tough during the Depression, there was always work and there was always food on the table. Bradford said he even had time for fun, playing guitar in a country band called the Seven Aces that traveled around Arkansas performing at dances and even being broadcast on the radio.

Soon after graduating from high school in 1938, Bacel Bradford joined the Army Air Corps, and Macel Bradford's mom told him she thought it would be a good idea for him to join, too. He wasn't keen on the idea at first, he said, but eventually changed his mind.

That change changed everything. It would result in him taking off in a plane for the first time, seeing a place (California) outside Arkansas for the first time; it would give him some opportunities to learn more and do more than others in the still-fledgling service after it was discovered that he knew Morse code and had aptitude for mechanics and electronics. It would allow him to take training to become a pilot. It would lead him, too, to meet and marry a good woman, Frieda, while he was stationed at Frederick Army Airfield.

It also nearly got him killed. Bradford said he once was assigned to be the radio operator as part of a flight crew in training. On the morning before a scheduled flight, another man talked him into swapping places with him on a different plane. He said he hesitated at first, but eventually agreed. Later, while Bradford was on the ground, in contact with the other man in flight, he heard the man's voice go suddenly silent. It turned out that the plane had failed somehow. It crashed and all aboard were killed.

One day while he was stationed in Frederick, Bradford said two officers approached him and started asking questions about who he was, where he was born, his pilot training and, especially, about his "clearances" to be entrusted with information, including about electronics and communications, his expertise, of course, dating back to when he was growing up in Arkansas. When they were satisfied that he was the man they were looking for, they told him to go home and pack.

"They said 'Today's your last day working here,'" Bradford said. "And that's when I got into the atomic bomb project."

He was flown to New Mexico only to be joined there later by his wife and young son. He didn't know it at the time, but his new base didn't officially exist. It was a secret, as was the work going on there, which only later would become known to the world as the Manhattan Project.

Among other things, Bradford was assigned to crews tasked with flying bombing exercises in anticipation of an eventual assault on Japan. Among pilots he flew with was Paul Tibbets, the lieutenant colonel who eventually would command the Enola Gay, the plane that would drop the first A-bomb. They would fly B-29s to altitudes of upwards of 40,000 feet, Bradford said, drop 11,000-pound practice bombs into the New Mexico desert and then bank sharply to put as much distance as possible as quickly as possible between themselves and the impact area.

Bradford said something people may not know about the atomic bomb is that it was designed to detonate not on impact but, rather, well above its intended target. As a radio operator, he also was tasked with placing switches on bombs that would send out signals to be picked up by flight crews.

"So they would know when it left the bomb bay and when it would reach altitude for it to be triggered," he said.

Of course, at that time "I didn't know anything because they didn't tell you anything," he said.

In the early part of August 1945, he said he was ordered to put such a radio switch on a bomb due to be transported in a huge box on the back of a truck. The bomb was a "green color," he said, different from others that he'd seen before.