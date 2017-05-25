Marlow man airlifted after highway wreck

A Marlow man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a wreck in Garvin County Wednesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that John Compton, 47, was admitted in fair condition to OU Medical Center with head and internal trunk injuries.

Compton was driving a pickup northbound on Oklahoma 76 shortly before 1:30 p.m. when he failed to see a vehicle slow down to turn into a private drive and struck it from behind, a little over 5-miles south of Lindsay, Trooper Doug Brinson reported. Compton and the other driver, John Ferguson, 57, of Finley, were both wearing seatbelts. Ferguson was transported to Lindsay Municipal Hospital where he was treated and released.