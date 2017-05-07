Marlow keeps tradition strong with July 4th fun

Marlow, a town of about 4,600 residents, attracted between 10,000 and 15,000 people for the town's annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.

The Independence Day extravaganza lasted from sunup to sundown, beginning with a morning parade down Main Street, which lasted an hour and 15 minutes, and an afternoon fair featuring 50 vendors in Red Bud Park. The night ended up with a bang as people brought out lawn chairs and blankets to watch the Marlow Fire Department light up the sky with fireworks.

Jason McPherson, city administrator, said he has lived in Marlow his whole life and has attended the town's celebration year after year.

"The Fourth of July is a Marlow tradition," McPherson said. "These are people that not only live here; these are people that lived here and come back to visit family. Ö Whether you just go to the parade and pass through once, or you stay all day, it's part of your plans on the Fourth of July in Marlow."

When McPherson was a boy, he enjoyed hearing the big "boom" as the National Guard Armory, which had a battalion in Marlow, fired off a canon at the top of every hour. He said he misses the "boom," but he still delights in seeing the fireworks from any location in Marlow.

"I remember one year we weren't here (in Marlow on July 4) Ö and as a kid, I felt like I missed my summer because I just didn't make a pass through the park," McPherson said. "It's part of what you do in Marlow."

Zach Hines, who was born and raised in Marlow, has also either watched or participated in the parade since he was a child. This year, Hines rode in a 1930 Ford Model A with his grandpa, Joe Kuntz, who is from Rush Springs.

"I remember riding with my uncle on his tractor when I was real small," Hines said. "(We) got into riding cars about five years ago and taking the different cars into the parade."

Donnie Reed of Anadarko took two of his grandchildren, 18-month-old Disney Smith and 33-month-old Joseph Palma, to ride on horses in the parade. Smith rode a miniature Shetland pony, which was attached by rope to the golf cart Reed rode, and Palma rode a separate horse.

"This is the first time (we came to the parade). It was a good time," Reed said. "It's huge, and there's great participation."

Many parade-goers commented on the large number of parade entries, which included about 70 antique cars, over 20 tractors and numerous entities such as Marlow High School Band, Farmers Insurance, Girl Scouts Troop 27, Bray Fire Department and Banc First Marlow.

Kelsey Byrd represented Bray-Doyle High School in the parade as the first-ever Miss Bray-Doyle; she earned the title after competing in the Miss Bray-Doyle Pageant in February. Byrd said she has been attending Bray-Doyle Public Schools, as well as Marlow's Fourth of July parade, since she was a kindergartener.