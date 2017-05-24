Marlow Electric Department earns award

MARLOW - The Marlow Electric Department, operated by the City of Marlow, received a first place award in the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma's annual electric safety competition on Tuesday.

The utility was recognized in the category for cities under 10,000 population with the Don Howland Electric Operations & Safety Award.

Marlow was recognized for its perfect safety record in 2016. The utility's personnel went the year without a reportable lost work time incident, such as days away from work, restricted light duty or medical treatment cases.

MESO General Manager Tom Rider drove to Marlow and presented the award in person.

"As important as electric system reliability is to citizens, knowing that each and every day, the work is being performed correctly and safely should be a source of pride for Marlow customers," Rider said.

This is the third time Marlow Electric has won the award and second year in a row, according to Jason McPherson, city administrator. Marlow received the award in 2009, 2015, 2016.