Market, taco sale will start today

CACHE There will be a Native American market and Indian taco sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at 423 West C in Cache.

Shoppers will find original artwork and handmade crafts by local tribal artists and lots of flea market bargains. Booth fee is $10 per day and vendors must bring their own tables.

J. Nicole Hatfield will do a live painting during the event and will donate the painting to the Comanche Tribal Veterans Association, said Eleanor McDaniel, event coordinator.

The event features tribal artists such as Tim Tate Nevaquaya, Quanah Burgess, Jack Blackhorse Tointigh and Joyce Nevaquaya Harris and Charles "Dukon" Harris. Hatfield is the special featured artist for this event.

Hatfield is from Apache and resides now in Norman. She is of the Penethukah (Honey Eater) band of the Comanche and is also of Kiowa descent. A self taught-contemporary painter, she draws inspiration from old historical photographs of tribal people and in particular proud tribal women. She refers to her paintings as "her voice and medicine."