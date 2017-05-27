Marine veteran sentenced for medical marijuana

A former Geronimo resident who said he grew marijuana to alleviate post-traumatic stress disorder was handed a five-year deferred sentence Friday.

Kristoffer Lewandowski, 35, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance. He also was fined $5,000 and ordered to drug and alcohol assessment within 60 days. He also received a concurrent two-year deferred sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia and fined $500.

Lewandowski's case had been scheduled to go to trial next Tuesday.

According to documents filed in court, authorities were called after it was reported that Lewandowski had chased his wife through their house in Geronimo with a knife in 2014. After he was detained, sheriff deputies and Geronimo police reported finding five live marijuana plants, along with items used in the cultivation of marijuana, inside, as well as what apppeared to be three marijuana plants outside.

Lewandowski, a Marine staff sergeant who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was medically retired with a 100 percent disability rating from the Marine Corps shortly after his arrest, according to court documents, including a 70 percent disability rating for post-traumatic stress disorder.

In announcing the deferred sentences, District Judge Emmit Tayloe said that if Lewandowski completes all the terms of the deferred sentence including paying all fines and costs and he doesn't break any local, state or federal laws the convictions would be dismissed. However, if he violates the terms of the sentence, he could face from two years to life in prison on the cultivation charge or up to one year in jail on the drug paraphernalia charge.

Tayloe also acknowledged Lewandowski's past military service and related illnesses, and the fact that he had no criminal history, in assessing the deferred sentences. However, the judge also reminded Lewandowski that Oklahoma law prohibits the cultivation of cannabis.

"We enforce the laws here," he said. "It takes the state Legislature to change them."

Assistant District Attorney Jason Perez, who represented the state in the case, said Lewandowski's plea was a "blind plea" and there was no plea agreement with the state.

Perez, however, said he was in agreement with the state laws prohibiting cultivation of marijuana.

"Marijuana is not a true medicine," he said. "It clearly didn't work well for him, as he attacked his wife with a knife."

Perez also said that the assault and weapons charges against Lewandowski were dropped by the state upon the recommendation of Lewandowski's wife.

Lewandowski had entered a guilty plea to charges in district court on on May 18, 2016, but withdrew his plea on Oct. 19, 2016.

He was represented by attorneys Thomas Hurley of Norman, Michael Minardi of Tampa, Fla., and Matthew Pappas of Westminster, Calif.

"It's a mixed bag," Minardi said after the sentencing. "Obviously, Mr. Lewandowski got a great deal, but a war hero and veteran honorably discharged for fighting for our country should never have had to face this situation," he said. "The judge (Tayloe) noted that he not only served his country, but also served it well."