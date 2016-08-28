Many parents opting out of homework for their kids

It was a crystallizing moment for Sara Youngblood-Ochoa. She was sitting with her first-grade son last winter as he struggled to do "extra credit" homework after a long day at school. Getting frustrated, she snapped at him. He cried.

"I looked at him and said, 'Do you want to do this?' He said no, and I said, 'I don't either.' " And that was the end of homework for her 6-year-old.

She knew he was doing fine in school, so they just stopped doing the packets of worksheets that came home every week. "It took a load off our afternoons and made it easier for him to do after-school activities that he wanted to do," said the Chicago-area mother. "If there's something our son is struggling in, we'll absolutely do the work. But after eight hours at a desk, to make him sit down and do more seems silly."

After a summer of camps, freedom and running around outside, the transition back to school can be tough for any child or parent. Add to that the scads of homework sent back with kids to complete before the next day, and parents can find themselves torn between wanting to encourage children to complete their work and wanting them to get exercise, play, just be a kid. And so for some parents, homework, particularly for kids in the younger grades, has become a big, fat zero. No more worksheets and reading logs. Other parents stop all homework if it takes longer than 10 or 15 minutes, believing the assignments should be a simple review of what was learned in school, not an hours-long process to struggle through. The conversation about banning homework, especially for young children, appears to be growing in popularity, even among teachers themselves. When a second-grade teacher in Texas recently sent a letter home explaining that she no longer would give homework, the letter went viral.