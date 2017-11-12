Many get first shot at elk during refuge hunt

As general manager of Billingsley Hyundai, Jeff Shaw lives only a hop, skip and a jump from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, so it will be no problem for him to get to the elk hunt by a half-hour before sunrise today.

Some people wait 30 years to have their names pulled out of the hopper, but the Lawton native was lucky enough to draw into the hunt after only four. The 47-year-old Shaw has been going out to the refuge his whole life, and what he likes to do most is go fishing at the lakes.

He's been assigned to Area E, the northwest corner of the Special Use Area that contains Mount Pinchot, the tallest mountain in the refuge, as well as Baker's Peak, Big Four and others.

Though he's not a mountain climber, Shaw said, "It looks like I'm on Elk Pass, so that's a good sign."

He's been hunting about 20 to 25 years, but this is his first elk hunt. He has mainly hunted deer on land his uncle owns near Otter Creek in the Snyder area. His firearm will be a 300 Weatherby Magnum, and his uncle, retired schoolteacher Larry Woods of Lawton, will be his helper if he's successful in bagging an elk.