Manitou Jail dating to 1922 listed on National Register of Historic Places

The Manitou Jail is one of four new National Register of Historic Places listings in Oklahoma nominated by the Oklahoma Historical Society, State Historic Preservation Office. The National Register of Historic Places is the nation's official list of properties significant to the nation's past.

The listings also include the Henry C. Hatashita House in Ponca City and the Medical Arts Building and the Municipal Auditorium (Civic Center Music Hall), both in Oklahoma City.

The Manitou Jail, located in Tillman County, was constructed in July 1922. The jail represents the local community's tangible effort to promote the welfare of society. It is also significant as an excellent example of a locally constructed jail that demonstrates the function and form of a building rather than its style, the Historic Preservation Office said.

While conducting a workshop in Frederick a couple of years ago, David Pettyjohn, executive director of Preservation Oklahoma Inc., was approached by a participant about the Manitou Jail, he said in an interview with The Constitution earlier this year. He had never heard of the building before, so he zipped back up U.S. 183 to check it out.

"I pulled off, and I saw it, and was like, 'That is a really cool building. That is awesome,'" Pettyjohn said.

He took photos of the building and sent them to his contact at the Oklahoma State Preservation Office, Lynda Ozan, National Register of Historic Places architectural historian, and they agreed the jail would definitely qualify for the register.