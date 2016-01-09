Man states gang allegiance, assaults Duncan officer

DUNCAN - A man who claimed gang affiliations was charged Tuesday with assaulting a police officer during a rambunctious removal from an apartment complex.

Marquee R. Flowers, 25, made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court on a felony count of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of two or more felonies, according to court records. The charge carries up to five years in prison, upon conviction, but the prior convictions would lead to a longer, undetermined sentence.

He was ordered held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Duncan police arrested Flowers Friday night after an incident that began with a trespassing call at Elm Terrace Apartments on the city's east side. Duncan Police Officer Suzannahe Weir stated officers responded to the call shortly before 11 p.m. and acted as standby as the apartment manager went to tell Flowers he was banned and to leave the property. Flowers became agitated and began cursing at officers and yelling "gang-related comments" relating to his supposed "Blood" affiliation, according to affidavit filed in court. Backup officers arrived and it was learned Flowers had two outstanding Stephens County warrants.