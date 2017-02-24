Man shoots woman; officer fires on man

FAIRFAX, Okla. (AP) - Police in northeast Oklahoma have shot and wounded a man who authorities say fatally shot a woman then fled to a city hall building armed with a gun.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office says the man fatally shot the woman early Thursday in front of a bank in Fairfax, a town of 1,400 people about 70 miles northwest of Tulsa.

The agency says the man then went to Fairfax City Hall and fired at officers who responded, and the officers returned fire. No other injuries have been reported.

A statement from the sheriff's office didn't specify who shot the man, but the Tulsa World reports the acting Fairfax police chief and an Osage County Sheriff's deputy fired at the man.

Calls seeking comment to Fairfax police weren't immediately returned.