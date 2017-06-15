Man sentenced in deaths of father, officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the shooting deaths of his father and an off-duty police lieutenant just west of Oklahoma City.

Jonathan Henry Grafton, 24, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday in accordance with a plea agreement, The Oklahoman reported.

Prosecutors alleged Grafton fatally shot his father, Jeffrey Grafton, and Lt. Trey Pritchard at a Midwest City motel after the younger Grafton stole money and a truck from his father in August 2015. The victims, both 46, were cousins.

Jonathan Grafton's girlfriend, Daphne Alyssa Mason, testified about thefts and said she and her boyfriend were addicted to methamphetamine. Police said the couple was tracked to the hotel.

Jonathan Grafton was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to meth possession and assault and battery upon an officer. Mason pleaded guilty in April 2016 to two counts of accessory to first-degree murder and one count of meth possession.