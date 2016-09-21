Man pleads guilty to toddler slaying

MUSKOGEE - A Muskogee man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 2-year-old toddler while targeting someone else.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Ezzard Onebear pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder for the 2011 slaying of Ja'Cion Logan. His plea bargain reveals that he was trying to kill the toddler's aunt when he unintentionally hit Logan.

Prosecutors initially charged Onebear with first-degree murder. The Muskogee Phoenix reports that prosecutors had previously charged another man, Elbert Meeks, with first-degree murder before finding him not guilty.

Onebear is sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended. After that time, Onebear will be on supervised release for an unspecified length of time.