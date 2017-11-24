Man pinned in vehicle after wreck near Apache

A 64-year-old Choctaw man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being pinned inside his vehicle following a Thanksgiving day wreck east of Apache.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Barney A. Reed was admitted to OU Medical Center in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.

Reed was driving his Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Oklahoma 19 shortly after noon Thursday when he drove off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, Trooper Brent Lankister reported. The Pathfinder struck a drainage ditch and went airborne for a short period of time before overturning 1-times and landing on its side, pinning Reed inside. The driver was freed after about 15 minutes by Apache and Cyril firefighters using the Jaws of Life tool, the report states.

The trooper reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Lawton woman hurt in Love County wreck

A 49-year-old Lawton woman was mediflighted to a Denton, Texas, hospital Thursday morning following a wreck in Love County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol repoorted that Kandy K. Taylor, was flown to Denton Regional Hospital where she was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries. She was injured after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into an unoccupied, disabled vehicle parked in the southbound lane of Interstate 35, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Taylor was riding in a Toyota Highlander driven by Kristin M. Chaney, 31, Junction City, Kan. They were traveling in the inside lane of the interstate which struck the disabled Nissan and ended up in a ditch after the collision.