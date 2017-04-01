Man killed while running across I-44

TULSA - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 62-year-old Tulsa man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle as he tried to run across Interstate 44.

An OHP report says David Jensen was dead at the scene of the accident in south Tulsa.

The report says Jensen was struck shortly after 6 p.m. Monday as he was running northbound across the interstate.

Four people in the vehicle were not injured.

Jensen is the second pedestrian to die after being struck by a vehicle in Tulsa in less than a week.