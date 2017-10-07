Man killed in hit-and-run; teen dies in separate crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager and a 64-year-old man have been killed in separate crashes, including one hit-and-run fatality.

Both crashes happened early Sunday.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that Red Rock resident Randall Whitehorn was pushing a disabled car down the shoulder of U.S. 177 three miles south of Marland in Noble County. Troopers say Whitehorn was struck by a second vehicle with its passenger side mirror before it left the scene. Whitehorn was pronounced dead at the accident site.

The patrol is also investigating the cause of a crash in Cimarron County that killed an unidentified 16-year-old female. The one-vehicle crash also injured the driver and two other passengers. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.