Man killed in hit-and-run; teen dies in separate crash

Mon, 07/10/2017 - 2:06am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager and a 64-year-old man have been killed in separate crashes, including one hit-and-run fatality. 

Both crashes happened early Sunday.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that Red Rock resident Randall Whitehorn was pushing a disabled car down the shoulder of U.S. 177 three miles south of Marland in Noble County. Troopers say Whitehorn was struck by a second vehicle with its passenger side mirror before it left the scene. Whitehorn was pronounced dead at the accident site.

The patrol is also investigating the cause of a crash in Cimarron County that killed an unidentified 16-year-old female. The one-vehicle crash also injured the driver and two other passengers.  The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

