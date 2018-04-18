Man jailed after holding 2 hostage

A 46-year-old Marlow man is in jail after he kept a woman and teen girl hostage at gunpoint while making threats, according to the charges.

Dennis Mack Way Jr. made his initial appearance last week in Stephens County District Court, where he was charged with felony counts of kidnapping and feloniously pointing a firearm, court records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the kidnapping charge and up to 10 years for the gun count.

Marlow police were called to a home in the 400 block North Howard Road on a hostage situation shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the probable cause affidavit, Way was in the house with several firearms and he was keeping the 14-year-old girl and her mother from leaving. Way let the two leave the house and gave up one gun but had several others inside.

Officers found Way sitting outside the home and he was taken into custody and, later, to the Stephens County jail. No other guns were reported taken.

The girl told investigators Way had pointed the gun at her mother and said "Y'all are not leaving," the affidavit states. She said she got between the gun and her mother to try and keep things calmer and that Way kept telling her to move.