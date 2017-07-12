Man injured in wreck east of Frederick

A truck collided with a grader while attempting to pass and rolled over outside of Frederick Tuesday sending a driver to the hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Tony Hillman, 50, Missouri City, Texas, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial in stable condition with arm and leg injuries.

Hillman was driving a Ford pickup westbound on Oklahoma 5 shortly after 2 p.m. when he attempted to pass and ended up striking a John Deere Grader that was turning south onto Tillman County Road 2370, about 15 miles east of Frederick, Trooper Clancy Williams reported. The truck rolled 1-times before coming to rest on the driver's side, trapping Hillman inside for about 30 minutes before Frederick firefighters freed him.