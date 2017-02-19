Man identified who died in accident near Union City

A 40-year-old Mountain View man who died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning in Canadian County has been identified as John Douglas Hayes.

The accident occurred at 8:12 a.m. on U.S. 81 about a half-mile north of Oklahoma 152 in Union City. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Hayes was driving a 2008 Buick LaCrosse which was involved in an accident with a 2015 Freightliner driven by William Campbell, 55, of Dallas, who was not injured. Complete details including the cause of the accident were unavailable Saturday as it was still under investigation.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. His body was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City. He was pinned for an undetermined amount of time before being extricated by the Union City Fire Department using the Hurst tool.

Campbell was not injured.