Man guilty of home invasion rape

DUNCAN A 29-year old Duncan man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman and stealing her car in December 2015.

Matthew Clayton Arrington pleaded guilty in Stephens County District Court to felony counts of forcible oral sodomy, first-degree rape by force or fear and larceny of automobile all after previous conviction of a felony, court records indicate. He faces up to life in prison. A pre-sentence investigation is being undertaken.

The charges stem from an investigation begun Dec. 11 when Duncan police were contacted after a woman at the local hospital reported being sexually assaulted. She said Arrington knocked on her door, asked to use the phone and then forced his way through the door and sexually assaulted her. He then stole her car, she said. It was found that evening in Carnegie and another car was reported stolen.

A "be on the lookout" alert for the stolen car helped Grant County, Kan., authorities identify Arrington was in their jurisdiction. The car was parked in a driveway and Arrington was awakened by a deputy.

Arrington has prior convictions: larceny in 2012 and 2014 and driving under the influence of alcohol in 2013, all in Stephens County; and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute in 2013 in Oklahoma County.

Sentencing will be 9 a.m. March 6, records indicate.

Trial ordered in child abuse case

In a separate case, a 27-year old Duncan man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to punching his 1-month-old daughter in the face.

Adam Lynn Cummings entered his plea in Stephens County District Court to felony charges of child abuse by injury, court records indicate. He was ordered to stand trial before a jury with the April 5 jury docket, records show.