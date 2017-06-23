Man fatally shot by officer in small town

MILLERTON - A law enforcement officer in southeastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who authorities say was armed with a knife.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the fatal shooting happened Wednesday in Millerton, about 175 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. According to the OSBI, a McCurtain County sheriff's deputy and a Valliant police officer responded to a domestic altercation and encountered a man, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Francisco Valenzuela. Valenzuela had forced his way into a home and ignored officers' commands to drop a knife. The OSBI said one of the officers shot Valenzuela after he reportedly threatened the officers. He died at McCurtain Memorial Hospital.