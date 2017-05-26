Man in fatal Tulsa smashup was recently freed from prison

TULSA (AP) - An Oklahoma man accused of plowing a stolen truck across an airport runway during a police chase then causing a fatal highway crash was recently released from prison after convictions on similar crimes.

Department of Corrections records show 24-year-old Jerry Newman served about two years after a 2015 conviction for fleeing officers in a stolen truck and colliding with two other vehicles. He was released in February.

Newman faces a first-degree murder complaint after authorities say he rammed a Tulsa International Airport gate Wednesday and appeared to charge a parked private jet. The truck burst through another gate and onto a highway, where it collided with another car, killing one person.