Man doesn't recall  stealing truck

TULSA - Authorities say a Tulsa man accused of causing a fatal accident after driving a stolen truck into Tulsa International Airport and onto a nearby freeway told investigators he didn't recall stealing the vehicle because of drugs.

Jerry Newman was charged Thursday in Tulsa County District Court with murder and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. He also faces charges of vehicle larceny, false impersonation and driving under suspension. He's being held at Tulsa County Jail without bail, the Tulsa World reported.

Court records show no attorney for Newman.

Police allege Newman stole a truck Wednesday, leading to a police chase. Investigators said he drove onto airport grounds, including a runway, before crashing into oncoming traffic on U.S. 75., killing a person in another vehicle.

Police said Newman fled the scene, but was later arrested at a duplex.

Investigators said Newman described being scared during the incident and said that while he didn't remember stealing the truck, he remembers driving it. Police alleged Newman also admitted fleeing from the crash site and remembered tossing his red sweatshirt in the street.

Police alleged that Newman said he was "stupid for getting in the drugs."