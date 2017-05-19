Man dies after being found shot in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a 27-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Police say Jerome Deshawn Garrett died at a hospital after police found him in critical condition on Wednesday.

Sgt. Gary Knight says investigators believe Garrett was sitting outside when someone walked up to him and shot him.

Police have not announced any arrests or a suspected motive in the shooting.