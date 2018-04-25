Man could get life in prison after rifle found

DUNCAN Being in proximity to an assault rifle during a traffic stop could result in life in prison for a thrice convicted felon.

Brandon Keith Pendley, 36, Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm after two or more felony convictions, court records indicate.

Pendley has two prior convictions in Stephens County from March 2012 for receiving, holding or concealing lost or mislaid card and for burglary; and an August 2012 conviction in Grady County for burglary, according to Department of Corrections records.

According to the affidavit filed in court, Pendley was arrested April 19 following a traffic stop near 11th Street and Maple Street in Duncan. He was riding in a car driven by a woman police knew to have a suspended license and was seen being let out at the Probation and Parole office. Investigators made contact with the driver and Stephens County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Phillips stated he saw the barrel of a rifle in the floor of the vehicle behind the passenger seat. The driver was removed and the rifle a Tennessee Arms brand AR15 was removed from the vehicle.