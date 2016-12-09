Man charged with sex offense against Cyril girl

A Binger man is looking at a pair of life sentences for child abuse charges, including for prolonged sexual abuse of a little girl.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday in Caddo County District Court charging Brad Lee Hurst, 35, Binger, of child sexual abuse and child abuse by injury each after former conviction of a felony. He was arrested Monday.

Cyril Police Officer Jay Huff stated in the probable cause affidavit that the investigation began June 3 after the mother of the girl, who was between 6 and 8 years old during the abuse, reported it. She said her daughter told her of abuse that took place at a Cyril apartment a few days prior. The girl said inappropriate touching happened before Hurst had been kicked out of the house for lying "about a lot of things not pertaining to the abuse."

The girl spoke with an investigator from Mary Abbott Children's House in Norman on July 13. She concurred her mother's description of abuse and said Hurst would touch her while she was dressed and naked. She said she had seen his private parts, drew a picture and offered a detailed description. She didn't know how many times it had happened or for how long.