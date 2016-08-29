Man charged in K9 heat death

A former Stephens County sheriff's deputy has been charged with a felony in the heat-related death of his canine partner.

Matthew Peck, 29, of Duncan made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with cruelty to animals, court records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Peck is accused of leaving his police dog partner BAK inside the vehicle without food, water or cool air as temperatures averaged around 99 degrees between the evening of Aug. 3 and morning of Aug. 5, according to the charge filed in court.

In an affidavit, Deputy Dexter Lawley stated that Peck came into the sheriff's office to report for court the morning of Aug. 5. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., he returned to his vehicle and found BAK dead inside the vehicle. Investigators learned that Peck and his partner were called to a traffic stop the night of Aug. 3. When the deputy went back home, the canine cop was left inside the patrol vehicle for about 38 hours. While outside temperatures hovered at 99 degrees, Lawley stated that inside the vehicle it could easily exceed 120 degrees.

A veterinarian was contacted who said BAK was 8 years old, in good health and "could have easily survived through the night," Lawley stated.