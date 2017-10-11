Man arrested for questioning in Carnegie homicide

Caddo County Sheriff's investigators are interviewing a man who has been wanted as a person of interest in the death of Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule.

An unidentified spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Byron Yeahquo, a.k.a. Byron Tongkeamah, 32, was arrested on an unrelated charge Wednesday in Carnegie following a tip. He is being questioned by detectives and is "still considered a person of interest at this time."

The mystery began the morning of Oct. 26 when Caddo County employees mowing in an area 2 miles east of Carrnegie discovered the woman's body. Kaudlekaule, 30, of Carnegie, was identified through her fingerprints. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was called in to lead in the investigation. Kaudlekaule's body was sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and toxicology tests. Those results are expected in four to six weeks.

The cause of death, condition of Kaudlekaule's body, what evidence may have been left behind and other questions remain open. Law enforcement has kept information tight to the vest while attempting to piece together the whole story.

Yeahquo's potential connection to the case remains unexplained. The sheriff's office has identified him as "a known IBH (Indian Brotherhood) gang member." He is being held in Caddo County jail on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on a larceny charge in Caddo County.