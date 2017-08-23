Man accused of making lewd proposals to child

Authorities have arrested a man accused of committing lewd or indecent proposals to a child under age 16.

Lawton resident Anthony Garland, 32, is in jail in lieu of $15,000 bond, Comanche County District Court records indicate.

According to the affidavit filed in court, a detective with the Lawton Police Department reviewed Facebook messages exchanged between Garland and a young girl, in which Garland made several sexually explicit statements to the girl, requested nude photos and referred to the girl as his wife. During the time Garland messaged the girl, he was at least 26 and she was about 12, the affidavit states.

During an interview with the detective, Garland said he "had plans to marry (the girl, but she) started dating another guy and moved on," according to the affidavit. In a separate conversation, the girl told the detective that she wanted to press charges and that Garland is "still talking to underage girls this way."