Man accused of kidnapping waives his hearing

DUNCAN - A 42-year-old Duncan man accused of kidnapping his family at gunpoint in October has waived his preliminary hearing.

Isaac Avila appeared this week in Stephens County District Court where he waived the hearing on four felony counts of kidnapping and a count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, court records indicate. Each of the kidnapping charges is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Duncan police were called to a domestic incident at 403 W. Walnut and found Avila pacing in the living room and his wife and two boys standing in the hallway "with the look of fear on their faces," according to an affidavit filed. Avila said he didn't want police and an officer saw a pistol tucked in his waistband. He allowed a 14-year-old boy to leave before dead-bolting the door behind him.

The boy told police Avila was punching his mother and pushing him so he called police. He said Avila became more irate after he called the police, retrieved his gun and threatened to shoot anyone who left, the affidavit states. The boy said there were several family members in the home who were in bedrooms in fear of Avila. It was later determined 12 people were held inside.

Police again attempted to speak with Avila but were cut off. Police kicked the door open, Tasered Avila, who pulled the dart out and his hand went to the waistband before being taken to the ground by police. A .40-caliber pistol was recovered. Following a lengthy struggle, Avila was taken into custody.

Avila's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday records indicate.

Man enters guilty pleas

A 19-year-old Duncan man pleaded guilty Wednesday to several felony counts that will send him to jail for several years.

Mikal Lewis appeared in Stephens County District Court, where he entered his guilty plea on a count of first-degree rape, as well as counts of feloniously pointing a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon from another incident, court records indicate.

Lewis was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 13 years suspended for the rape count. He will also have to register as a sex offender. He received another 10 years for the firearm charge, and the assault count was dismissed without prejudice.

The rape count stems from a May 2016 incident in which Lewis was invited into a woman's home to drink and, later, sleep on the couch, according to court documents. The victim awoke to find Lewis having intercourse with her before she was able to kick him out of the home.