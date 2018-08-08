Man accused of drunkenly attempting to burn up A/C

DUNCAN A 57-year-old man is in jail after being accused of trying to burn up an air conditioner while drunk last Friday when the temperature met the century mark.

Larry Gene Hammonds, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree arson after former conviction of two or more felonies, court records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.