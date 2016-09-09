Man accused of attack on woman in wheelchair

A 38-year-old Anadarko man is in jail in lieu of $30,000 bond after he was accused of violently choking a wheelchair-bound woman.

Todd Bryan Stevens made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and battery after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Stevens was arrested Saturday afternoon after Anadarko police were called to an assault at a home in the 600 block East Main. Anadarko Police Officer James Coker stated he arrived to see Stevens walking quickly away from the back yard of a home after throwing a laundry basket into the bushes. He was detained and put in the police car.

The man's sister said Stevens came home drunk and started choking a wheelchair-bound woman who suffers from mental and physical disabilities caused from a prior assault, Coker stated. There's no indication Stevens is who caused those injuries. The sister tried to break them apart and, she said, he hit her with a trash can before she hit him back and slammed him to the ground. The sister said she tried to calm her brother down. Instead, he escalated and threw a television at the wall and a chair at the window, according to the affidavit. While the sister was outside calling for police, she said he began pushing her and her son and believes he went back inside the house and hit the disabled woman.