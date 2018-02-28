Main Street Duncan celebrates $20 million invested in community

DUNCAN Main Street Duncan, Inc. received an award from Oklahoma Main Street on Tuesday for reaching $20 million in public and private investments made since 1986 in Duncan's downtown historic district.

Oklahoma Main Street Director Buffy Hughes traveled to Duncan to make the presentation during the city council meeting. Main Street Duncan has been reporting these investments since its inception in 1986.

This award is in recognition of the money reinvested in downtown by businesses and private individuals. Everything from the cost of a building purchase to cost of paint is included in this report.

Reaching this milestone is rare, according to Destiny Ahlfenger, Duncan's executive director. Only a handful of Main Street communities have accomplished it so so far. "Receiving this award so soon after the new strategic plan is encouraging to not only the Main Street Board, but also the downtown merchants," said Jeff Bruel, board president.