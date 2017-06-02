Little coins bring big bucks to Stephens Co. Fairgrounds

DUNCAN Have you ever found an interesting looking coin in your pocket and wondered what it might be worth? Vendors and coin collectors will have booths set up at the coin show on Friday and Saturday. Many will offer opinions on the value of coins for free. If you find out the coin you have is worth something, they may make an offer to buy it on the spot.

The Stephens County Coin Club 48th Annual Coin Show is set for noon-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, 1618 S. 13th.

Ed McGill, one of the organizers, said there will be plenty of people at the show who will offer free opinions on the value of coins and other collectible money at the show.

McGill said they will probably have about 30-32 vendors. Twenty had been confirmed last week selling gold, silver, coins, currency, tokens and supplies. They usually have upwards of 250 visitors.

"There's one vendor from Missouri coming and a bunch of them from Texas," McGill said. "We had a guy call last night from Colorado Springs. He's coming."

All the money raised from the show benefits the Stephens County Coin Club. They are always seeking new members, according to Erwin Wheeler, the club's president.