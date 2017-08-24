Line donation will help Holy City resolve water safety problems

Water service could soon return to the Holy City of the Wichitas.

Skip Hamill, president of the board of directors, said the more than 700 feet of pipe needed to run a new water line has been donated and volunteers are hard at work to return running water to the historic site for the first time in more than a month. Anadarko plumbers Dewayne McGaha and brother David installed the line, but spent much of the day Wednesday trying to track down the root of the problem.

"We still don't have water going up to the tanks," Hamill said.

Caretaker Denna Dolch said the workers were focusing on the spring from which the Holy City draws its water. Once the water pressure issue is solved, the Holy City will have water again, but visitors and caretakers will still have to contend with E. Coli contamination. Restrooms will be operable and the portable toilets currently on the grounds will be removed, but visitors will still need to avoid drinking the water.

Once water is fully restored, Dolch said the Holy City will probably move toward addressing the electrical issues ahead of the next pageant.