Legal advice offered on class action settlement affecting Native Americans

A free legal clinic for class members in the Cobell Settlement will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Marlow Chickasaw Housing Complex, 25 Marlow Drive.

The Marlow clinic is one of a series being offered by the Oklahoma Indian Legal Services Inc. to assist Chickasaw citizens and other Native Americans.

The deadline to provide information for a settlement payment is Nov. 27.

Clinics are designed to assist Chickasaw citizens and other Native Americans in filing and finalizing claims to determine eligibility. Officials ask citizens to bring any paperwork that might help in filing a claim. That includes such items as birth/death certificates, probate orders, genealogy and ancestry information.

A class-action lawsuit to recover mismanaged Indian trust funds and property began in 1996. Federal courts ordered the Department of Interior and Department of Treasury to distribute $3.4 billion to Native Americans beginning in 2010.