Leader to discuss renaming 4 schools

OKLAHOMA CITY The superintendent of the Oklahoma City school district says she'll ask the school board for permission to discuss the possibility of renaming four elementary schools that are currently named after Confederate army generals.

Superintendent Aurora Lora said Wednesday that she wants to learn if patrons of the schools are interested in changing the schools' names. Lora said she doesn't wish to force a new school name on the communities.

Lora's announcement comes after a deadly clash Saturday between counter-protesters and white nationalists during a rally opposing the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In Oklahoma City, Lee, Jackson, Stand Watie and Wheeler elementary schools are named after Confederate generals.

Lora's request is to be considered by the school board on Sept. 5.