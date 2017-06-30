Lawton area teens injured in accident

Two Lawton area teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday near Weatherford in Custer County.

The accident occurred at 9:33 a.m. at the intersection of Oklahoma 54 and County Road 1040, about a mile south of Interstate 40. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Johnson, a pickup driven by a 17-year-old Lawtonian was northbound on Oklahoma 54 when he tried to avoid a deer in the roadway and left the right side of the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. The driver was taken to the Weatherford hospital, where he was treated for leg insuries and released.

A 16-year-old Fort Sill boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was pinned for approximately 35 minutes before being freed by firefighters. He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he was admitted with head, arm and leg injuries and was listed in stable condition.