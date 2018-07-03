Lawsuit filed over fatal gas rig explosion

McALESTER A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over a gas rig explosion in southeastern Oklahoma that killed five men.

The suit by Dianna Waldridge, the widow of 60-year-old Parker Waldridge of Crescent, alleges negligence by Red Mountain Energy and Red Mountain Operating, both of Oklahoma City, and Patterson-UTI Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy, both of Houston.

The Jan. 23 explosion near Quinton killed Waldridge, Matt Smith of McAlester, and Roger Cunningham of Seminole, Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.