Lawmakers urged to consider water more as liquid asset

Welcoming newcomers to political office and saying goodbye to two longtime supporters made Comanche County Farm Bureau's annual legislative supper a busy occasion on Thursday.

John Collison, Oklahoma Farm Bureau's vice president of public policy, made an impassioned plea for those looking forward to up to 12 years' service in the Legislature to do something about what could be a moneymaker for the state water. He said 62 million acre-feet of it went downstream last year. The tribal lawsuits have been settled, and it's time for the state to talk about it. Oklahoma has a recurring asset of what could be worth between $2 billion and $5 billion a year, said Collison.

"Here's a real revenue source and it's something that we need in agriculture," he said, noting that Jackson County ranks second highest among the 77 counties in water consumption.

Collison said water is one of the Farm Bureau's top issues, along with education and a few others, and if Oklahoma could find a way to both use its water and then sell it to other states, it could potentially provide money to raise teacher pay here.

The event opened with Oklahoma Farm Bureau President Tom Buchanan presenting an award to the late Don Hankins, a longtime supporter of Farm Bureau and a former president of Comanche County Farm Bureau. Accepting the award was Hankins' wife, Rhonda.

A second award went to Dwight Tanner, the Ward 5 representative on the Lawton City Council. Comanche County Farm Bureau President Kerry Givens said that although State Question 777 failed, Comanche County backed it by a 61 percent majority and Lawton was the largest municipality in the state that voted in favor of "the right to farm."

"We hate it that we lost that fight. We still think that it was the right thing to do, and I believe as we go on we'll see more and more that the people who did not support it will wish that they had," Givens said. "I'm proud of the voters of Comanche County for supporting it like they did."

There was a resolution on the agenda of one Lawton City Council meeting to oppose it, but Comanche County Farm Bureau reached out to council members, with the result that it was dropped.

"We have tried in Comanche County for several years to bridge that gap between the urban and the rural. We want to stop that 'us versus them' type of mentality," Givens said. Farm Bureau representatives went to council meetings, Jimmy Wayne Kinder had a coffee shop talk with a couple of council members to keep the door open and found them open to Farm Bureau's suggestions. Tanner is now a Federation-only member of Comanche County Farm Bureau, and Givens said Farm Bureau wants to maintain the relationship with the council members. Newly elected Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis was also recognized, as was Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner a little later.

Elected officials or their representatives were then given the floor to talk about what was uppermost in their minds. Former state senator Don Barrington and former state representative Ann Coody, who reached the end of their term limits in 2016, came to say thank you and pledge their continued support of Farm Bureau.